Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.44.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$48.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

