CSFB Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWB. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.42.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.03. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

