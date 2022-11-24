Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.08 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 151.16% from the stock’s previous close.

E opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$20.44 million and a PE ratio of -21.50. Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

In related news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 116,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,472,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,718,645.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,875.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

