Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.87.

TSE:CVE opened at C$27.06 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

