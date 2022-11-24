Albemarle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 4,769 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $283.90 on Thursday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.