Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.8 %

TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

