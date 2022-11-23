Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

