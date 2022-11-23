Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

