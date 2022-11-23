Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $59,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average of $228.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

