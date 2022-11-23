Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial
In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.
Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
Featured Articles
