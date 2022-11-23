Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

