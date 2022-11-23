Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 788 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

