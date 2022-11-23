Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.15 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 140.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 585,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,189,000 after buying an additional 263,412 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

