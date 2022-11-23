Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,235,039 shares of company stock valued at $102,874,199. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS opened at $383.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.82 and a 200 day moving average of $322.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

