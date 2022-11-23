Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 140.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 585,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after buying an additional 263,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.