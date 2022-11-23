Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.38 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

