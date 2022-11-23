Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

