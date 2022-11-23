Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

