Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 37.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.