O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,439.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,237.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,646 shares of company stock worth $25,747,431 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

