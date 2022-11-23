CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

