O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $4,626,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $861,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,443.93.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock opened at $1,946.97 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,814.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,917.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

