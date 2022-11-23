Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,086,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after purchasing an additional 684,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,504,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,356,000 after purchasing an additional 473,093 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 271,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.