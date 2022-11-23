Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 115,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 847.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,303,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $607,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $920,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

