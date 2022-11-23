Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 31,381 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHX opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
