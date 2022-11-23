Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 41,499 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,499 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

