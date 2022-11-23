Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 7,218 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $65,916,063. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

K stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

