First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

