Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,877 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $174.47.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

