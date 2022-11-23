Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IYW stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $117.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

