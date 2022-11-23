First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

