Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.76. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.