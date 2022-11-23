First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.61% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

