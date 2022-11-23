Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE PRU opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.