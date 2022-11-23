King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $665,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

