Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $155.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.