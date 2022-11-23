The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $33,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of COO stock opened at $309.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

