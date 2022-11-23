Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

