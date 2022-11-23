Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Nucor worth $34,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.