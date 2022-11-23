Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

