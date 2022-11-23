Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Up 1.9 %

EXC stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

