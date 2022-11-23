Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.36.

