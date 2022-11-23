Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 387,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

