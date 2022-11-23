Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.