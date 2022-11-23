Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 13,744 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 554,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.
WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.
Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
