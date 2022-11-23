Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $694.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.78. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.