Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 2.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFEB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 205,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

