Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $262.54.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.