Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

