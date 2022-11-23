Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

NYSE MOS opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

