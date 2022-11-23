J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $146.14, but opened at $152.00. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $142.20, with a volume of 10,633 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.